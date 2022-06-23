Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report released on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

AMED opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.53. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $276.21. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Amedisys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 547,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

