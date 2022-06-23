Alexander Hambro Sells 1,000 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,210 ($88.31), for a total value of £72,100 ($88,314.55).

Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 7,000 ($85.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,445.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,489.64. The company has a market capitalization of £442.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32. Judges Scientific plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,740 ($70.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,800 ($107.79).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

