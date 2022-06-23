FY2022 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Raised by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

NYSE CNC opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

