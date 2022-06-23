FY2022 EPS Estimates for Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Renault in a report released on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renault’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Renault from €49.00 ($51.58) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($65.26) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($38.95) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

