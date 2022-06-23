Roisin Currie Buys 38 Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Roisin Currie bought 38 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.70) per share, with a total value of £735.30 ($900.66).

Roisin Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Roisin Currie purchased 31 shares of Greggs stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,111 ($25.86) per share, for a total transaction of £654.41 ($801.58).

On Monday, April 11th, Roisin Currie acquired 98 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,410 ($29.52) per share, with a total value of £2,361.80 ($2,892.94).

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 1,877 ($22.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,532.55. Greggs plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,855 ($22.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,443 ($42.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98.

GRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($40.91) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

