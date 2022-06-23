Rogers Communications to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.06.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

