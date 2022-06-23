David Robbie Acquires 10,000 Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($35,766.78).

SMDS opened at GBX 287.20 ($3.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 308.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 340.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. DS Smith Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 277.40 ($3.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.71).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

SMDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 496.71 ($6.08).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

