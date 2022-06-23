Steven L. Mogford Sells 53,659 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.82), for a total transaction of £561,809.73 ($688,154.99).

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,017 ($12.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,094.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,085.16. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 922 ($11.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.54).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently -518.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.47) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.21) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

