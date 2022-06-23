Mondelez International, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

