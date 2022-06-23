FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

EQBK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

EQBK opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $507.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.