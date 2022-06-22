Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $280,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $264.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.