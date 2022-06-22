Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $513.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $201.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $482.97 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $545.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

