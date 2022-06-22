Stableford Capital II LLC Has $729,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $414.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

