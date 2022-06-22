Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $303.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.