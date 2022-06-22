Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 4,427 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,338,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $320,769,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 140,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

