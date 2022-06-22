Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 107,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1,859.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 62,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 59,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $425.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

