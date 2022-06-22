Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,904,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,383,000 after purchasing an additional 829,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $222.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

