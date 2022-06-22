iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $377.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

