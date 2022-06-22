Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 239,592 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,185,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $480.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,956,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

