UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,956,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $497.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

