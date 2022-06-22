Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.