Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after buying an additional 668,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172,734 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.61. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

