Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.14 and its 200 day moving average is $168.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.