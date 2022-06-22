Fortune 45 LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $463.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $386.56 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.97. The stock has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,469. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

