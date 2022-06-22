Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

