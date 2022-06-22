Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

