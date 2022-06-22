Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $250,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,679 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $334.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

