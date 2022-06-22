Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

