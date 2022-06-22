Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $671,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ABBV opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.17. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $253.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

