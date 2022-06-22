Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 61,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 97,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 77,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.