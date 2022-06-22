Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 229,958 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $59,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Shares of META opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $155.97 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.