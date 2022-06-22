NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.