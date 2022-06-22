Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day moving average of $149.46. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

