Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 4,809 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

