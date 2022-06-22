Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

IWF opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.32 and a 200-day moving average of $264.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

