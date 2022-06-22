Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $303.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

