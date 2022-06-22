Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

PAYX opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

