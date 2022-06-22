DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $149.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

