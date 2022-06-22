Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 6.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,469 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $463.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $386.56 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

