Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Acquires 351 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.14 and a 200-day moving average of $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.