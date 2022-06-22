Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Acquires 351 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.14 and a 200-day moving average of $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
