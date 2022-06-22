Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 11,079 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,469 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

NASDAQ COST opened at $463.11 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $386.56 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.13 and a 200-day moving average of $522.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

