Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.