Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.15. The company has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

