Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.