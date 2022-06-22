Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 26,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,062,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $903,345,000 after purchasing an additional 127,335 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

V stock opened at $194.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.36. The stock has a market cap of $369.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

