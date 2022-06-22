Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,466 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 15,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 327,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $385.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

