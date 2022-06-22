Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $452,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.0% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Alphabet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 5,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 23.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,240.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,315.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2,606.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.