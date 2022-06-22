Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,240.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,315.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,606.87. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

