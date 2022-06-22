Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 65 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $67,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $194.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

