Arden Trust Co Has $1.85 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 747,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,733,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 71,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $385.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

